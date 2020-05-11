Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host Marc Fortin from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, via. Zoom.

He will talk about Maine’s Bicentennial: Early History of Maine, according to a news release from Mary Richards, of Winthrop.

Fortin is a retired social studies teacher from Winthrop, and this past winter he presented to the Winthrop middle schoolers about the early history of the State of Maine as part of the society’s collaboration with the schools.

Business meeting to follow. Those interested in attending can email Nick Perry at [email protected] for the Zoom meeting link.

