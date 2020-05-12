HINCKLEY — The L.C. Bates Museum for safety is closed at this time and working on developing virtual programs and activities, especially ones for youth.
Its summer art exhibit Maine Waters and other museum information will be online by mid-May, and its newsletter has information about the museum’s new online presence, according to a news release from Deborah Staber.
For more information, contact Staber at 238-4250, [email protected] or visit gwh.org/lcbates.
