Maine reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths, with the number of active cases declining from 525 to 499 since Monday, still well above the 389 active cases reported two weeks ago.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of cases has risen to 1,477, and 913 people have recovered, an increase of 41 recoveries since Monday. Of the total cases, 721 have been in Cumberland County, while 264 have occurred in York County.

Maine Commissioner of Health and Human Services Jeanne Lambrew and CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah updated the media on case numbers and the state’s response to the pandemic at a 2 p.m. briefing.

Current hospitalizations declined by three patients, to 34.

The relatively low increase in cases followed outbreaks at Tyson Foods and at congregate care facilities last week, which caused a spike in positive tests. Later this week, Maine plans ramp up testing by an additional 5,000 tests per week, in a partnership with Westbrook’s Idexx, a development that Gov. Janet Mills had called a “game changer” last week because it greatly expands Maine’s ability to test and track cases.

Shah said on Monday that his agency is tracking small outbreaks at three more congregate settings: four cases at a Residential and Community Support Service facility in Sanford, three at a Granite Bay Care home in Brunswick and three cases affiliated with Maple House in Portland run by Spurwink, which provides behavioral health and education services to children and adults.

The Maine CDC has been heavily focused on detecting potential outbreaks at nursing homes and other congregate settings and then recommending testing of all residents and staff of those facilities. That has led to spikes in active case numbers, at times, as new outbreaks are detected.

Shah has cautioned that the anticipated ramp-up of testing capacity at the Maine CDC lab later this week will likely lead to additional cases as it becomes easier for doctors to order tests for patients with symptoms.

He said the number of active cases is just one measure his team examines – along with daily hospitalization rates, hospital capacity, geographic distribution of cases and the percent of tests that come back positive – as they make recommendations to Gov. Janet Mills.

“Given where we are in the outbreak right now, day-to-day variations are interesting, but really what we base our policy decision-making on is much more of a seven-day or 14-day average,” Shah said. “That really gives us a better sense of what has transpired, not just in the past 24 hours but over the seven-day period.”

Many public health experts say the conditions for a safe economic reopening must include: a two-week decline in cases, deaths and hospitalizations; widespread access to testing for the public; and a robust track-and-trace system for identifying and monitoring people who have been exposed.

Gov. Janet Mills accelerated the reopening schedule for retail stores as well as fitness centers – on a restricted basis – starting Monday in Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties. Restaurants in those dozen counties are scheduled to resume dine-in service on May 18 as long as operators limit capacity, allow for physical distancing and take other steps to reduce the risks of customers or employees transmitting the disease.

Mills announced her rural reopening plan after the administration negotiated a deal with Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories that will allow the Maine CDC’s lab to more than triple testing capacity. Maine has, to date, not seen the levels of infection experienced in southern New England and mid-Atlantic states.

Mills’ rural reopening plan does not apply to businesses in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin and Penobscot counties, where Maine CDC epidemiologists have determined that community transmission is occurring. Retail stores and other businesses not already exempt from the closure mandates are slated to reopen on June 1.

The largest outbreak to date at a business other than a health care or long-term care facility has been at the Tyson Foods plant in Portland. There have been 51 confirmed cases among the more than 400 employees and contractors who were tested, a figure that has not changed since late last week.

According to the company, 31 of those 51 individuals were not exhibiting any symptoms – a fact that underscores the public health challenge of combating what appears to be a highly transmissible virus. The poultry processing plant was closed for sanitization several days last week while testing was ongoing, and protective improvements – such as physical barriers between work stations – were installed.

This story will be updated.

