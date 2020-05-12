Aside from the firefighter-paramedic who was hospitalized last week with COVID-19, all 50 other members of the Augusta Fire Department have tested negative for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Over the last five days all employees of the department — including firefighter-paramedics, administrative and command staff, and the department’s mechanic — were tested for COVID-19 and all of those tests came back negative.

A city firefighter-paramedic, according to Roger Audette, fire chief and emergency management director for the city, tested positive for COVID-19 May 5, prompting five other staff who worked with that individual to be placed in quarantine as a precaution.

The paramedic was hospitalized May 3, after feeling ill and tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The paramedic, whom Audette declined to identify by name or gender, was released from the hospital May 6.

Five other firefighter-paramedics, who worked with the paramedic at the city’s North Station, were placed on a 14-day quarantine, and remain so this week. They were among those who tested negative for COVID-19. The firefighter who tested positive is also still in quarantine.

The absence of six firefighter-paramedics will not impact the department’s ability to respond to emergencies, Audette said. It is expected to result in increased overtime, however, as other members of the department fill the shifts the six now under quarantine would have worked.

Audette said members of the public should not be deterred from calling 911 when needing assistance due to the one positive test of the firefighter.

He also expressed appreciation on behalf of the department for the kind words and support from the community and other firefighters, both locally and from throughout the state.

Officials also determined that a total of three patients had limited contact with the paramedic, and they have been identified and were expected to be contacted by the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Robert Long, a spokesperson for the Maine CDC, said last week individuals determined to have been in close contact with a confirmed case are given information about COVID-19 and told to quarantine for 14 days.

The firefighter who tested positive for coronavirus is the city’s first one to contract the disease. Health care workers face higher exposure to coronavirus than the general public. As of May 7, 286 of Maine’s 1,330 COVID-19 cases have been health care workers.

Audette said several steps were taken since the department learned of the positive test results. The North Augusta fire station was immediately closed and cleaned by a private contractor, per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and an investigation is underway into with whom the positive-tested-firefighter may have had contact.

In addition, all fire department employees were notified of the positive test; all trucks, which Audette said are already cleaned daily, were cleaned again. And the department’s medical director, Dr. Tim Pieh, and others are working closely with Maine EMS and Maine CDC, he said.

Audette said firefighters understand there is a significant risk to their own health and safety as they work to serve the public during the unprecedented pandemic.

He said firefighter-paramedics at the North Station do not come into contact with any of the other crews at Hartford Station, which is the department’s headquarters, or other smaller stations on Bangor Street or Western Avenue, and that those crews were spread out intentionally to limit employee-to-employee contact.

The station was closed the morning of May 5 after the positive test result was received, was cleaned overnight, and reopened the next morning.

