Social distancing is hard on everyone, and NBA players who follow distancing measures in an attempt to help the country navigate the coronavirus pandemic are feeling the effects as well.

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter, speaking with the Athletic’s Shams Charania, said he has put on some weight since the NBA suspended its season on March 11.

“I did gain weight, I’m not going to lie,” Kanter said smiling. “At least like 6 to 7 pounds. But the good thing is it’s Ramadan, so it’s not like I’m going crazy with food. Quarantine actually, I’m trying to stay active and productive as much as I can. We always make excuses about how busy our schedule is. Right now I feel like is the best time to invest in your future.”

Kanter said he is learning to cook and reading books to prepare for his future, which makes sense. His post-playing career, however, might not require much reading: Kanter told Charania he plans to become a WWE wrestler when his time in the NBA winds down.

“Oh, I’m definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure,” Kanter told Charania, when asked what he plans to do after basketball. “I actually already have this offer from WWE, but I’m like, ‘Hey, I gotta finish my basketball career first.’ But after my basketball career, I’m definitely becoming one.”

Kanter has participated in WWE wrestling before, briefly winning the 24/7 Title: Raw title before this season. He showed he is a natural performer – in a perfect heel move, Kanter ripped open his zip-up hoodie to reveal his Celtics jersey underneath for a booing Madison Square Garden crowd – it’s easy to see why WWE would be interested.

