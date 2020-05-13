LITCHFIELD – Marjorie Louise Ellis, 92, died Thursday evening May 7, 2020 in Rumford, at the Rumford Community Home where she had been a resident since August 2019.She was born in Dana, Mass. on Aug. 31, 1927, the daughter of Guy and Eva (Lyman) Snyder. She was educated in the schools of Litchfield, where Mrs. Ellis was a resident for most of her life.Marjorie loved gardening, her birds, four wheeling and spending time with her daughters and their families. She always looked forward to attending her annual family reunion in Massachusetts enjoying traveling there with her nieces.Mrs. Ellis was predeceased by her husband, F.Wesley Ellis in 2009; her brothers, Raymond Snyder and Glen Snyder and two sisters, Dorothy Sherman and Mary Ames.She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Brackett and her companion, John Kinney, of Augusta, Rebecca Robertson and her husband, Jeffrey, of Livermore Falls, Cynthia Gauthier and her husband, Rick, of North Monmouth and Glenda Loon and her husband, David, of North Monmouth; her sister, Jean Perry and her husband, Roxy, of Litchfield; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at the Litchfield Plains Cemetery at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie’s name to:The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME. 04240

