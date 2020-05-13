Want to relive the historic Purple Rain Tour with Prince & the Revolution? A recording of their March 30, 1985, concert in Syracuse, N.Y., will be livestreamed on Prince’s YouTube channel from Thursday to Sunday. The album will be available for purchase digitally for the first time on Friday.

But Purple aficionados may already have it – because it was issued as a VHS and laserdisc in 1985, and it was included as a DVD in the deluxe reissue of “Purple Rain” in 2017.

Maybe the best thing about this digital release is Thursday’s pre-party when Prince & the Revolution drummer Bobby Z will talk about the tour at 6 p.m. CDT in a live Q&A with Andrea Swensson, a host and writer at Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current.

The free livestream begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and goes until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The Prince Estate certainly has a wealth of concert footage that could be released. This taste of Purple Rain Tour is just a recycled tease and a move to bolster the Purple One’s digital presence.

Don’t be surprised if another deluxe reissue of one of Prince’s prized studio albums arrives later this year.

