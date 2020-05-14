The annual Whitefield Historical Society Memorial Day program will not be held this year because of the present recommendations against group meetings, according to a news release Sue McKeen.

Members of the society are asking everyone in town who owns a U.S. flag to display it in some way so that people can be reminded of this important and historic holiday.

Please hang the flags to show that we remember all those who serve or have served and those who lost their lives in order for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today. Today, more than ever, we are all together, we are all one.

For more information, contact McKeen at 446-7473 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: