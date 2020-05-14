For four weekends in May and June, NextGen Maine will host Ballots, Ballads and Brews, a series of free online music sets, political insights, and brewery stories.

Ballots, Ballads and Brews will be pre-recorded and made available online for four days, from Friday through Monday of each weekend. Attendees can hear from Maine activists and policy experts about how young voters can stay politically engaged and make their voices heard from home, enjoy a 20-minute music set by a local band, and learn from local brewers how to support Maine’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Elizabeth Rosen of NextGen Maine.

Series 1 schedule Friday, May 15, to Monday, May 18:

• Scott Vlaun, executive director, Center for an Ecology-Based Economy in Norway at ecologybasedeconomy.org;

• The Bumbling Woohas in Portland at facebook.com/TheBumblingWoohas/; and

• Mattie Daughtry of Moderation Brewing Company in Brunswick at moderationbrewery.com.

Programs for the following weekends to be announced.

For more information, email Rosen at [email protected].

