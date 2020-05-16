AUGUSTA — An anti-shutdown rally in the state capital on Saturday featured a prominent Republican face, or at least his voice.
Former Gov. Paul LePage, who recently returned to Maine from Florida, addressed a crowd of several hundred people in Augusta from inside a Lexus SC430 parked about 30 feet away. LePage remained in the car because he is self-quarantined, and his remarks were broadcast via cellphone.
People holding signs accusing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills of ruining the economy and taking away their freedoms lined the road between the Blaine House and the State House, while a motorcade of honking cars and trucks adorned with American flags and Trump campaign signs passed by.
LePage told a conservative radio show host late last month that Mills “ought to resign” over her plan for reopening the state’s economy. He also used his strongest language yet in suggesting a re-election bid, saying he’ll “challenge Janet Mills or the Democratic Party in 2022.”
