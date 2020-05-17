AUGUSTA — Tobias Parkhurst, co-owner of State Lunch and Cushnoc Brewing Co., was scrambling around Sunday afternoon to pick up plexiglass barriers and tables in anticipation of the restaurants’ reopening Monday to dine-in service.

“We’ve been working feverishly,” Parkhurst said. “We’re driving around getting barriers and picking up tables are different places.”

Parkhurst’s restaurants will be open Monday with updated floor plans and some new outdoor seating. Both restaurants will continue to offer takeout meals for at least a portion of the day.

Parkhurst said having takeout options was important for both restaurants because some customers might not be ready quite yet to dine in.

Owners of and employees at other central Maine restaurants were also scrambling Sunday to make last-minute changes in anticipation of Monday service.

Updated restrictions from Gov. Janet Mills, released May 8, allow restaurants in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties to open for dine-in service, with some restrictions on the number of guests in the restaurant, limits on party size and guidelines requiring personal protective equipment and social distancing.

In Hallowell, Geoff Houghton, owner of The Liberal Cup, said the restaurant’s new patio will be available Monday, which makes up for six lost tables due to restrictions in the dining room. Along with the seating plan changes, Houghton said new employees were hired with the sole responsibility of keeping the restaurant clean.

Houghton said the restaurant may struggle to keep all items on the menu as some meat processing plant closures have affected the national supply. He said that shortage, along with increased costs for personal protective equipment, may cause some items to be more expensive or disappear from the menu.

“Even at the supermarkets, there’s a shortage (of some) items,” Houghton said. “Ground beef has doubled in price. Wings are hard to get.”

Houghton said the restaurant will encourage reservations and calling ahead, as the waiting room needed to remain clear. He said waiting customers would be asked to wait in their vehicles or on the street.

In Gardiner, Aaron Harris, owner of the A1 Diner, said the restaurant’s lunch counter will be off-limits initially, with only four booths able to seat customers.

Since the diner is in an original diner car, social distancing in a confined area may be challenging. He said he is looking to get plexiglass barriers between the booths, and was weighing how to make them less “invasive” to the dining experience. Another change is removing condiments and shakers from the tables.

“This might be a new normal for quite some time,” he said. “We want it work and be effective.”

Parkhurst said his restaurants have always wanted to work within the governor’s guidelines “as well as possible,” which would not have been possible without a “remarkable group” of employees.

“We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what the best restaurant is going to run like under these new conditions.” Parkhurst added. “When everybody went home, they came to work.”

Harris, trying to be optimistic about the prior period of take-out only, said he recognized new customers coming it to carry their food out. He said he expects take-out to be a bigger part of the business model going forward. He said people “really do depend on the business” for a quick meal and social interaction.

“Our takeout customers are still there and very important,” Harris said. “(A woman) was visiting her father in hospice care and she didn’t have the energy to drive home. I was a quick ear … and (she could) get a hot meal.”

Also in Gardiner, Gerard’s Pizza at 233 Water St. had a sign on its door announcing it would be opening Tuesday.

And down the street, Brandi and Roland Kennerson were sitting outside of their restaurant, The Blind Pig Tavern, which will offer seven outdoor tables when it opens Monday.

Brandi Kennerson said the restaurant’s small indoor space only has five tables because distancing regulations forced four tables and 10 bar seats to go.

Brandi Kennerson said reservations are preferred but not required Monday. She said she planned to install flower pots 6 feet apart for waiting customers.

