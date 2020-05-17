After captaining Lewiston High to the first undefeated boys’ hockey state championship season in Class A in more than a decade, senior forward Ryan Pomerleau was honored Sunday evening as the winner of the Travis Roy Award.

In a Maine Class A Hockey awards ceremony that was delayed for two months and then became a Zoom meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pomerleau was named the 25th winner of the Travis Roy Award, which is presented to the most outstanding Class A senior hockey player in the state.

“It was unbelievable. Very surprised to win,” Pomerleau said. “A lot of guys before me have won, great players and great leaders, and it’s an honor to be acquainted with them. It was really cool to see all (my teammates) show up afterwards, and (Lewiston Coach Jamie) Belleau presenting (the trophy) and all.”

Maine Class A Coaches Association President Norm Gagne said the award is “not just about being the best player in the state, it’s about displaying great sportsmanship, great character and leadership on and off the ice.”

Belleau said prior to the ceremony that “in addition to having the hard skills that you and I and others can see based on his performance on the ice, (Ryan) has all the soft skills and intangibles that truly set him apart from a lot of student-athletes his age.”

The other finalists were Scarborough forward Dawson Gendreau, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete goalie Liam McGibbon and Thornton Academy forward Sawyer Wirsing. The finalists were surprised during the ceremony with a prerecorded video message by Travis Roy.

“Well done. To be one of the top four players in the state, it’s a big deal, as you know,” Roy said to the finalists. “I’m sorry that only one of you takes the hardware home tonight, but just being in this group, it says a lot about who you are, the skills that you’ve showed on the ice this year.”

“I’m almost as proud of recognizing the better-skilled hockey players in the state, but more so the Travis Roy Award, I hope it continues to stand for those values, for the character and trying to be more than just a hockey player,” Roy added.

Pomerleau is the fourth Lewiston player to win the award – the most by any school – and all have come since Cam Poussard won in 2011, followed by Kyle Lemelin in 2014 and Jeromey Rancourt in 2017.

“I’ve watched all those guys growing up and they were great leaders, and I was able to be on a team with Jeromey,” Pomerleau said. “He was a great leader, and just to be recognized with them, it’s just a true honor.”

The Blue Devils’ captain put up 17 goals and 18 assists this season, including assists on both Lewiston goals in the state championship game victory over Scarborough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: