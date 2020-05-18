The Augusta Nature Club members have postponed its annual meeting at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester until 2021 because of the virus, according to a news release from Heide Munro.
Munro reminds everyone that the club’s walking/hiking trails are open to the public and in good condition and well marked.
For more information, call Munro at 622-7395.
