The Augusta Nature Club members have postponed its annual meeting at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester until 2021 because of the virus, according to a news release from Heide Munro.

Munro reminds everyone that the club’s walking/hiking trails are open to the public and in good condition and well marked.

For more information, call Munro at 622-7395.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: