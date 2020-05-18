The Knights of Columbus Abnaki Council 334 will provide free no contact take-out meals from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday May 20, at the American Legion Post 205, 396 Eastern Ave., Augusta. To place a takeout order, call 458-8537. Walk-ins are welcome between 4 and 6 p.m., according to a news release of Joe Morelli with Abnaki Council 334.
Remember to think about neighbors, friends, relatives, elderly, shut-ins and people without transportation; call in orders to deliver.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine May 18 police log
-
Business
Stocks move higher on Wall Street, extending global gains
-
Business
Senate bill would deliver more than $2 billion in aid to state, local governments in Maine
-
Local & State
Two injured in single-motorcycle accident in Mercer on Sunday evening
-
Business
CMHC proposes multi-million dollar surgical center in Topsham