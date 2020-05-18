Skowhegan AmeriCorps Outdoor Recreation Program has announced that its in-person programs will return in June, in addition to virtual programs, according to its May newsletter.

Staff is working on a plan for safety, so in the meantime check out the following programs:

• Meditation Mondays: Videos will be posted of guided nature meditations every Monday morning on Facebook. Mara Kavanaugh will transport you to a beautiful scene and help you find peace, relaxation, and safety.

• The Knotty Series: How-to-knot-tying videos will be posted every Tuesday morning on Facebook. Hayden Willis will teach how to make the square knot, clove hitch, figure eight, bowline, and more.

• SAORP Book Club: Session 2: May’s book is “The Overstor” by Richard Powers. A meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28, via Zoom, for now to chat about the tangled plots and principles of environmentalism. This one will definitely pull at your heartstrings and light an internal fire. To join, visit

• Fit Challenges: Every Friday morning, fitness challenges will be posted on Facebook. You don’t have to be a professional weightlifter to complete these challenges. They’re simple yet deceiving. Prove you completed the challenge by commenting on the post with a time-lapse video.

The SAORP coaches have started a blog called “Dear Skowhegan Adventurer.” The community will be taken behind the scenes of SAORP through narratives, expositions, and some interesting lists.

Visit its website to start reading at mainstreetskowhegan.org.

