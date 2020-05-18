Two were injured on Sunday evening after their motorcycle’s rear tire popped, sending them into a ditch in Mercer.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said that Randy Moran, 32, of Old Town, was driving his 2004 Honda VTX street bike with a passenger, Megan Donelan, 36, also of Old Town.

Around 4:15, Somerset County Cpl. Richie Putnam, Deputy Kyle Haseltine and Deputy Craig Dyer responded to the report of the accident, which happened on Route 2 in Mercer, near the Rome Road intersection. Mitchell said that the bike’s rear tire blew out and Moran tried to stop the vehicle but went east-bound into the ditch.

Both Moran and Donelan were thrown from the bike into the ditch and sustained injuries. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, Mitchell said.

Moran was LifeFlighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor as a precautionary measure after injuring his shoulder and possible internal injuries. Donelan was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for stomach pains following the accident.

The Norridgewock Fire Department and Redington-Fairview EMS also responded to the accident.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: