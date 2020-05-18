Two were injured on Sunday evening after their motorcycle’s rear tire popped, sending them into a ditch in Mercer.
Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said that Randy Moran, 32, of Old Town, was driving his 2004 Honda VTX street bike with a passenger, Megan Donelan, 36, also of Old Town.
Around 4:15, Somerset County Cpl. Richie Putnam, Deputy Kyle Haseltine and Deputy Craig Dyer responded to the report of the accident, which happened on Route 2 in Mercer, near the Rome Road intersection. Mitchell said that the bike’s rear tire blew out and Moran tried to stop the vehicle but went east-bound into the ditch.
Both Moran and Donelan were thrown from the bike into the ditch and sustained injuries. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, Mitchell said.
Moran was LifeFlighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor as a precautionary measure after injuring his shoulder and possible internal injuries. Donelan was transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for stomach pains following the accident.
The Norridgewock Fire Department and Redington-Fairview EMS also responded to the accident.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine May 18 police log
-
Business
Stocks move higher on Wall Street, extending global gains
-
Business
Senate bill would deliver more than $2 billion in aid to state, local governments in Maine
-
Local & State
Two injured in single-motorcycle accident in Mercer on Sunday evening
-
Business
CMHC proposes multi-million dollar surgical center in Topsham