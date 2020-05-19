Memorial Day services and parades are in question this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Below is a partial list of events and cancelations.

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Belgrade, May 25, virtual event, Facebook or Zoom, townofbelgrade.com. The names of veterans from Belgrade who have died will be read out loud. That reading will be posted online, likely on the town’s Facebook page or on Zoom, according to Town Manager Anthony Wilson. Flags have been placed on veterans’ graves and a wreath will be placed on the veterans’ memorial.

Chelsea, VA Maine HealthCare System at Togus, May 25, virtual event, @VAMaine on Facebook; cemetery open May 25, use social distancing guidelines.

Hallowell, May 25, virtual event, YouTube, hallowell.govoffice.com.

In Madison, the Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Post 39 has planned the following Memorial Day services only for participants:

• 9 a.m. at the Starks Town Office, 57 Anson Road in Starks;

• 9:30 a.m. at the Anson Town Office, 21 Kennebec St. in Anson, followed by scattering of flowers off the bridge;

• 10 a.m. at the Madison Library, 12 Old Point Ave. in Madison;

• 10:30 a.m. approximately at the U.S./Canadian Monument at Forest Hills Cemetery, 229 Upper Park St., in Madison; and

• 11 a.m. at East Madison, Joseph Quirion Monument, East Madison Road.

Those who want to attend are asked to park and stay in your vehicle as follows. For more information, call Bob Demchak at 399-6422 or visit mainelegionpost39.org.

Wayne, May 25, virtual event, waynemaine.org. Parade organizers plan to video Memorial Day speaker Will Ault’s remarks at the memorial stone on the shore of Pocasset Lake and post the video on the town’s website. They also plan to lay a wreath and place flags at the memorial. They also plan to line the street with flags and put up a banner where residents can place ribbons to honor deceased loved ones. Officials also issued an invitation to anyone who wishes to write a short reflection, draw or paint a picture or write a poem of reflection to be posted on the town’s website.

Whitefield Historical Society members ask everyone in town who owns a U.S. flag to display it in some way so that people can be reminded of this important and historic holiday. Help us illustrate that we remember all those who serve or have served and those who lost their lives in order for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today. For more information, contact Sue McKeen at 446-7473 or [email protected].

CANCELED PARADES, EVENTS & SERVICES

Dresden events, canceled, townofdresden.com

Farmington events, canceled, American Legion Post 28, Facebook

Gardiner events, canceled, gardinermaine.com

Jay events, canceled, Town of Jay, Facebook

Lisbon, canceled, American Legion Post 158, Lisbon, Facebook

Madison parade, canceled, Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Post 39, mainelegionpost39.org

Monmouth events, canceled, monmouthme.govoffice2.com

Oakland events, canceled, Oakland American Legion, Facebook

Paris events, canceled, parismaine.org

West Paris events, canceled, westparisme.com

Waterville events, canceled, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Facebook

Whitefield events, canceled, Whitefield Historical Society

Winthrop events, canceled, winthropchamber.org

To have your information included, email [email protected].

To check on the status of summer fairs and festivals, visit centralmaine.com/2020/05/08/2020-fairs-and-festivals-dates-and-cancelations/.

