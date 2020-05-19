Memorial Day services and parades are in question this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Below is a partial list of events and cancelations.
MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS
Belgrade, May 25, virtual event, Facebook or Zoom, townofbelgrade.com. The names of veterans from Belgrade who have died will be read out loud. That reading will be posted online, likely on the town’s Facebook page or on Zoom, according to Town Manager Anthony Wilson. Flags have been placed on veterans’ graves and a wreath will be placed on the veterans’ memorial.
Chelsea, VA Maine HealthCare System at Togus, May 25, virtual event, @VAMaine on Facebook; cemetery open May 25, use social distancing guidelines.
Hallowell, May 25, virtual event, YouTube, hallowell.govoffice.com.
In Madison, the Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Post 39 has planned the following Memorial Day services only for participants:
• 9 a.m. at the Starks Town Office, 57 Anson Road in Starks;
• 9:30 a.m. at the Anson Town Office, 21 Kennebec St. in Anson, followed by scattering of flowers off the bridge;
• 10 a.m. at the Madison Library, 12 Old Point Ave. in Madison;
• 10:30 a.m. approximately at the U.S./Canadian Monument at Forest Hills Cemetery, 229 Upper Park St., in Madison; and
• 11 a.m. at East Madison, Joseph Quirion Monument, East Madison Road.
Those who want to attend are asked to park and stay in your vehicle as follows. For more information, call Bob Demchak at 399-6422 or visit mainelegionpost39.org.
Wayne, May 25, virtual event, waynemaine.org. Parade organizers plan to video Memorial Day speaker Will Ault’s remarks at the memorial stone on the shore of Pocasset Lake and post the video on the town’s website. They also plan to lay a wreath and place flags at the memorial. They also plan to line the street with flags and put up a banner where residents can place ribbons to honor deceased loved ones. Officials also issued an invitation to anyone who wishes to write a short reflection, draw or paint a picture or write a poem of reflection to be posted on the town’s website.
Whitefield Historical Society members ask everyone in town who owns a U.S. flag to display it in some way so that people can be reminded of this important and historic holiday. Help us illustrate that we remember all those who serve or have served and those who lost their lives in order for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today. For more information, contact Sue McKeen at 446-7473 or [email protected].
CANCELED PARADES, EVENTS & SERVICES
Dresden events, canceled, townofdresden.com
Farmington events, canceled, American Legion Post 28, Facebook
Gardiner events, canceled, gardinermaine.com
Jay events, canceled, Town of Jay, Facebook
Lisbon, canceled, American Legion Post 158, Lisbon, Facebook
Madison parade, canceled, Tardiff-Belanger American Legion Post 39, mainelegionpost39.org
Monmouth events, canceled, monmouthme.govoffice2.com
Oakland events, canceled, Oakland American Legion, Facebook
Paris events, canceled, parismaine.org
West Paris events, canceled, westparisme.com
Waterville events, canceled, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Facebook
Whitefield events, canceled, Whitefield Historical Society
Winthrop events, canceled, winthropchamber.org
To have your information included, email [email protected].
To check on the status of summer fairs and festivals, visit centralmaine.com/2020/05/08/2020-fairs-and-festivals-dates-and-cancelations/.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Jordan’s mistrust of Bulls management on display in ‘The Last Dance’
-
Nation & World
World carbon pollution falls 17% during pandemic peak, study finds
-
Health
Patients testing positive for virus after recovery aren’t infectious, S. Korean study shows
-
Sports
NFL teams can reopen training facilities with government OK
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Wife of Diamondbacks outfielder dies
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.