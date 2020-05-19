Although Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area is not currently able to offer in-person groups and appointments because of COVID-19, it is continuing to support its clients and community during this time.

Grief can be an especially complex and difficult process during this period of social distancing. When we are grieving, we may need support and connections with our loved ones, friends and community organizations rather than isolation or distancing. In addition, we may also be grieving the loss of jobs, school, favorite places, activities, and connections with family members and friends.

Offered support:

• Hope’s Place, a program for grieving children, will meet Wednesday evenings online; call, email for time.

• The Survivors of Suicide support group, offered to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one or significant person through suicide, will meet virtually starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, and will be held for six weeks.

• The General Loss support group will meet virtually from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. Meetings provide a time for sharing and receiving peer support from others who have also experienced a loss.

• One-on-one support is available by phone or video conference.

For more information about these groups or individual support, leave a message for Jillian Roy at 873-3615 ext. 19 or email [email protected].

For current peer support groups and activities, visit its website hvwa.org or Facebook page.

