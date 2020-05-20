Nonprofit organizations serving Maine people most affected by the coronavirus pandemic have been awarded $1.2 million in grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and a fund for food security.

The 130 grant recipients include community and statewide organizations providing basic support such as food, shelter, child care, mental health and domestic violence services, according to a Community Foundation news release issued Tuesday. Recipients were determined based on needs around the state – there was no application process, the Ellsworth-based organization said.

“Maine’s demographics and economic makeup place many residents in extremely vulnerable positions during this pandemic,” foundation President and CEO Steve Rowe said in the release. “The generosity of our donors has allowed the Maine Community Foundation to expeditiously support community-based organizations on the front lines of the crisis. Our latest round of grants provides resources to food pantries and homeless shelters as well as other social service organizations across the state.”

The COVID-19 fund began with a $500,000 transfer from an unrestricted Community Foundation fund and has grown substantially due to transfers from donors with advised funds at the foundation and contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations, it said.

A complete list of COVID-19 Fund grant recipients is on available on the foundation’s website, maincf.org.

