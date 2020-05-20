Newport Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Her Closet Consignment at 72 Main St., in Newport. The shop will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day weekend, according to Sebasticook Valley Chamber of Commerce website.

With restrictions slowly lifting, organizers will offer an open air market which does help lower the risk of exposure, by having the farmer sell you, his/her goods directly. Its pre-order store will be open every Wednesday and Thursday. Ordering ahead of time, will allow customers to have an even lower level of exposure to the community, while still being able to shop locally and access healthy foods.

The farmers market will have plenty of meats and produce on Sunday for your Memorial Day barbecues. Seedlings will be available for those who are looking to start a garden of their own. The market is normally open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays at 72 Main St., Newport.

For pre order pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., visit openfoodnetwork.net/newport-farmers-market/shop#/shop.

