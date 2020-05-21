A Biddeford man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly robbing two Portland businesses and assaulting a store clerk hours earlier.

Portland police say John Wedge, 29, robbed the Maine Smoke Shop at 804 Washington Ave. just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and the Scrub A Dub Car Wash at 1185 Forest Ave. at 8:30 p.m. Wedge threatened the clerks and demanded money at both businesses, according to Lt. Robert Martin.

Wedge was wearing a mask during the smoke shop robbery, but did not have one on at the car wash, Martin said.

The clerk at the Maine Smoke Shop refused to hand over money and was assaulted by the suspect before he fled, according to police. The clerk at the car wash turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Martin said police determined the identity of the suspect after the second robbery and issued a statewide alert. Wedge was arrested by Biddeford police just after 1 a.m.

Wedge was charged with two counts of robbery and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

“We are fortunate that no one was injured during these crimes,” Martin said. “The Portland Police Department encourages victims of robberies to be the best witnesses they can and not do anything that might put them or anyone else in danger.”

