GREENVILLE, S.C. — Matthew Steward of Skowhegan was among nearly 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University May 8.

Steward graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.

During the virtual ceremony, more than500 students received bachelor’s degrees, nearly 100 students received master’s degrees and nearly 40 students received associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.

Traditional, in-person commencement exercises will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

Since its founding in 1927, Bob Jones University has conferred more than 52,000 degrees.

