LISBON — A rabid fox attacked and injured a local woman Tuesday afternoon as she sat in the yard of her Keay Road home, police said.

The 76-year-old woman told police the fox suddenly appeared and charged at her, according to a statement issued by police Chief Marc Hagan.

As she struggled to control the fox, it bit her on her legs and hand, Hagan said. Her husband heard her cries for help and worked with her to get control of the fox and eventually kill it.

Local Animal Control Officer Jeff Cooper took the dead fox to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention in Augusta for analysis, where the animal tested positive for rabies., Hagan said.

The victim of the attack, who didn’t want to be identified, was taken by her family to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, which includes rabies vaccinations.

“We would like to wish her a speedy recovery from her injuries,” Hagan said.

“This is the first reported animal attack in the Lisbon area and we would like to use this unfortunate incident to remind everyone to vaccinate your pets against rabies,” he said. “Always be aware of your surroundings when outside in your yard or out for a walk, as these attacks can occur quickly without notice or noise, as in this case.”

He urged anyone who sees an animal acting strangely to call the Lisbon Police Department at 353-2500.

