A Skowhegan man is out on bail after being arrested Monday and charged with unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching of a minor that allegedly occurred in March in Canaan.
Bail conditions for David M. Grace, 21, include that he have no contact with the victim and anyone under 18, according to Michael Mitchell, chief deputy of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell said Thursday in a news release that on May 12 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of unlawful sexual contact of a minor in Canaan and Detective Wilfred Dodge responded.
“The investigation revealed that a sexual assault of a juvenile occurred at the residence sometime during the previous night,” Mitchell said in the release. “After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, Detective Dodge obtained arrest warrants for David M. Grace, 21 of Skowhegan, charging him with unlawful sexual contact (Class C) and unlawful sexual touching (Class D).”
After his arrest Monday, Grace was taken to the Somerset County Jail and has since been released, according to Mitchell.
