NEW LONDON, N.H. — Bailey Bourque, of Gardiner, has been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement at Colby-Sawyer College.

Bourque, a senior, is majoring in nursing. Commencement has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

