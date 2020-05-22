A trailer was destroyed after a fire broke out early Friday morning  in Clinton.

Chief Travis Leary said firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home on the Tardiff Road around 1:45 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and fire coming from one end of the home.

The two adult occupants of the mobile home were able to get out unharmed, according to Leary.

Leary said the fire was started accidentally in the rear bedroom of the home.

“It was a total loss due to the smoke and water damage,” Leary said during a phone call on Friday.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Canaan, Fairfield and Winslow fire departments.

