Health considerations is what led Farmingdale Selectman Andy Vellani to resign from the position after less than a year on the job.

In a Wednesday letter addressed to the Farmingdale Board of Selectmen, Vellani submitted his resignation, effective Tuesday.

The letter states: “I am submitting my resignation as Selectman for the Town of Farmingdale effective May 26, 2020. Please forward the balance of my salary and stipend due up to May 26, 2020, which is 20.6% or $1,030 and $412, respectively to my home address. … I have enclosed 2 keys for the Town office … that were issued to me.”

While he was not immediately available for comment Wednesday night, Vellani has since elaborated on the reasons for his resignation, citing a health concern.

“First and foremost, consideration of my health due to an existing condition which has recently worsened, is paramount. I’m currently maintaining a regimen which hopefully, will improve my situation,” he said in a statement. “However, at this time, I’m unable to continue my duties as Farmingdale Selectman in the manner deserving of the position.

“Rather than take a hiatus, I felt the best decision was to submit my resignation,” Vellani wrote. “I ask for Farmingdale residents’ understanding and offer my apologies and also appreciation to all that have supported and voted for me.”

Vellani was elected in June 2019, beating longtime incumbent Jim Grant. He said at the time his early focus as a selectman would be studying town finances. Nancy Frost, chairperson of the Farmingdale Board of Selectmen, said he recently contributed to the town’s draft budget, which will be presented at the upcoming town meeting, and a staff handbook.

Frost said an advertisement will be placed in the newspaper seeking candidates for the remaining two years of Vellani’s term, which she said would be filled through an election, possibly even as early as July.

“Rose (Webster, town clerk) was checking with the MMA (Maine Municipal Association) about the rules,” she said, adding the town is hoping the rules that allow governments to function during the coronavirus pandemic will allow an expedited process for electing a new person to the selectboard. “We’re hoping for July.”

