DURHAM, N.H. — The following local students graduated May 16 from the University of New Hampshire during a virtual celebration.

Alexander Bunnell, of Wilton, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Marketing.

Matthew Murray, of Augusta, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Finance.

Reid Shostak, of Augusta, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Finance.

Rebecca Link, of Kents Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.

Nathalie St. Pierre, of Readfield, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Finance.

Katherine Guarino, of Belgrade, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science: Medical and Veterinary Science.

Carly Larochelle, of Fairfield, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy.

Sierra Hoes, of Industry, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, Molecular and Cellular Biology.

Hannah Duperry, of Oakland, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience & Behavior.

Jessica Hosea, of Oakland, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience & Behavior.

Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.

