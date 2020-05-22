DURHAM, N.H. — The following local students graduated May 16 from the University of New Hampshire during a virtual celebration.
Alexander Bunnell, of Wilton, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Marketing.
Matthew Murray, of Augusta, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Finance.
Reid Shostak, of Augusta, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Finance.
Rebecca Link, of Kents Hill, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication.
Nathalie St. Pierre, of Readfield, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration: Finance.
Katherine Guarino, of Belgrade, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science: Medical and Veterinary Science.
Carly Larochelle, of Fairfield, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy.
Sierra Hoes, of Industry, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, Molecular and Cellular Biology.
Hannah Duperry, of Oakland, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience & Behavior.
Jessica Hosea, of Oakland, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience & Behavior.
Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.
The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state’s flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.
