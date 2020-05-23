Winslow Public Library will again offer its summer reading program for children and teens. “Imagine Your Story,” which young readers will discover through fantasy, mythology, and imagination themed activities, is this summer’s theme. Because of the pandemic, most aspects of the program will be offered online, with some other aspects offered using social-distance protocols, according to a news release from Kathleen Powers, Youth Services/Technology librarian.

“With this year’s online summer reading program, we hope to inspire continued reading over the summer, along with an ongoing love of learning,” said Powers, in the release. “We do this by offering activities for all ages, along with reading incentives.”

Participants will work towards incentives through a challenge-tracker card that will include reading and activity challenges. In this way, youthful participants will be able to earn fun prizes such as free books and comic books throughout the summer.

Social-distance parts of the program will include themed to-go craft bags. Each week will feature a special theme such as dragons, fables, magic and music. The library also will offer a table of crafts surrounding each theme every week, while supplies last. On alternating Fridays the library will offer “Weavers of the World” craft bags, which will include weaving, knitting, bracelet making, or simple sewing kits for older youth.

The library’s weekly online story times will be held at 10 a.m. each Tuesday via Facebook, Instagram, and the library’s website. This will provide an opportunity for a younger audience to interact with fun videos and songs. Past story videos also are accessible through the virtual programs tab of the library website.

Starting Friday, June 29, and extending for the following six weeks, the library also will offer a weekly children’s yoga course. This will include simple yoga and fun tie-in activities. Choose Your Own Adventure Interactive Read Aloud live stream will also be offered each Thursday afternoon during the summer at 3 p.m. These will feature titles such as Dungeons and Dragons Endless Quest Choose Your Own Adventure series. The library’s program for junior high and high school students will include online food challenges and virtual gaming events.

Sign-up for program starts Monday, June 1, through an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/J378882 to be presented on the library’s website at winslow-me.gov/departments/library or by calling 872-1978 or emailing [email protected]. Trackers will be emailed to participants who sign up online.

All parents and young readers interested in the program from the library should check the library’s website, Instagram, and Facebook pages for the most up-to-date information on programs and events.

For more information, call Powers at 872-1978.

