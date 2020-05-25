THOMASTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Authors Publishing has canceled its Second annual Maine Authors Book Festival scheduled to be held Aug. 29, according to a news release from Nikki Giglia, of Maine Authors Publishing.

Last year, the Town of Thomaston, with the support of the Henry Knox Museum, allowed the closure of upper High Street and extra parking for the festival, which hosted more than 30 local Maine authors of varying genres. The event included book signings, presentations, a children’s tent run by the Coastal Children’s Museum, raffles, and live music.

“We had plans to expand the festival this year,” said Jane Karker, president of Maine Authors Publishing, according to the release. “We were excited to have Tilbury House Publishers join us as well as being able to celebrate Maine’s Bicentennial. We rented a second large tent and arranged for local food trucks to attend.”

The festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Fellow Thomaston publisher Tilbury House will be part of the event, and all plans will remain the same besides the date. There will be author signings, presentations, music by Castlebay, and refreshments from local food trucks. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to support the Maine Humanities Council’s Harriet P. Henry Center for the Book and the Coastal Children’s Museum.

“As sad as it is to cancel the festival this year, the safety of the community that has supported us for so many years is more important,” said Karker. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year to celebrate Maine’s talented authors.”

Maine Authors Publishing and Tilbury House Publishers are both based in Thomaston.

For more information, visit MaineBookFestival.com and MaineAuthorsPublishing.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: