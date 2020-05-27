The Dropkick Murphys will live stream a concert from an empty Fenway Park in Boston at 6 p.m. Friday, May 29. The concert can be found on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.
Boston’s Celtic punk band will be joined remotely by Bruce Springsteen to play one tune by each of the acts. That should cover all the bases of a show that’ll hit your live music dreams right out of the park.
