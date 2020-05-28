CHESTERVILLE — The annual election of municipal officers will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Town Hall and the annual Town Meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the fire station.

They were recessed March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Heseltine said three voting booths would be set up to adhere to all social distancing requirements.

An incumbent selectperson, two former selectpersons and a new candidate are seeking four seats on the board.

Former Selectperson Guy Iverson is running for the seat held by Edward Hastings IV, who is not seeking reelection.

Selectperson John Archer is seeking to fill the two years remaining of Matthew Welch’s term.

Former Selectperson Scott Gray is seeking to fill the one-year position held by Archer.

And Linda Bauer is running for the year remaining of Allan Mackey’s term.

At the Town Meeting, family groups may sit together; otherwise seating will be 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing. If more than 50 people attend, some may have to stand outside or along the back of the station to meet the current state requirement restricting the size of gatherings to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Voters will be asked to consider the proposed 2020 budget, replacing or repairing the fire station roof and purchasing a used firetruck.

Several departments have different amounts recommended in the budget. If all lower amounts are approved, the budget would be almost $1.01 million. If all higher amounts are approved it would be $1.25 million.

The Road Committee is recommending $400,000 for capital roads account. Selectpersons and the Budget Committee are recommending $200,000 for the account.

Deputy Town Clerk Rachel Hesseltine said the higher amount would represent an additional 8% increase to taxation based on the 2019 commitment.

