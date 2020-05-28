AUBURN — Maine officials confirmed Thursday that seven workers at the local Tambrands facility have tested positive for coronavirus.
Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during a coronavirus press briefing by video conference that his office had been on a conference call with the company shortly before the 2 p.m. media briefing.
Shah said his agency had opened an investigation into the outbreak and was discussing with the company possibly testing everyone at the facility for the disease.
A spokesman for the agency said cases associated with the Procter and Gamble-owned facility had been reported incrementally since last week.
Late Wednesday, the Maine CDC confirmed the outbreak (defined as three confirmed cases that are epidemiologically linked, spokesman Robert Long said.
As is the case with all outbreaks, Maine CDC has recommended universal testing of all individuals associated with the outbreak, Long said.
“Our epidemiologists have conversed with managers at the company to facilitate a system that would offer testing to all employees and others who might have been exposed,” he said.
As is the case with all confirmed cases, Maine CDC has done or continues to conduct contact tracing for the individuals who tested positive, he said, meaning anyone who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive would be contacted by the state agency.
Likewise, Maine CDC calls for self-isolation and treatment prescribed by the medical providers of those who have tested positive, he said.
This story will be updated
