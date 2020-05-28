Gardiner elected officials have asked city staff to identify ways to scale back proposed city spending while they consider how to add three firefighter/paramedics.

As the Gardiner City Council started debating the proposed $6.6 million spending plan Wednesday, they were trying to strike a balance between planning for the effects of economic uncertainty and finding a way to provide more protection for city residents without drawing down city reserves to pay for it.

Related Gardiner officials to hear overview of proposed budget for fiscal 2021

Municipal officials across the state are grappling with financial challenges as the global coronavirus pandemic reaches its third month. In response to that declaration, state and public health officials ordered non-essential businesses, government offices and school buildings closed in March to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus.

In the wake of those directives, thousands of Maine residents have lost income or jobs and state and local tax collections have cratered. While excise tax on vehicles is expected to rebound, other tax collections, on sales and fuel, are not.

While elected officials acknowledged it’s not possible to have no increase in property tax, they want to limit spending and the use of one-time funds, like the city’s undesignated fund balance, to lessen the impact on Gardiner taxpayers on the city portion of their tax bills. While it’s not precisely a savings account, city officials have the option to use that money.

District 1 City Councilor Terry Berry asked what the budget would look like with trimmed spending.

“In my mind, there’s a fine balance between providing the services the city of Gardiner needs and the services the city of Gardiner can afford,” Berry said.

Even as councilors were debating spending policy, Gardiner Fire Chief Al Nelson pressed them on his proposal to add staff to the fire department.

“The crux of it is we need to know the council’s pleasure,” Nelson said. “Are we going to go forth with it? If so, I have a path to go down. If not, it affects contract negotiations. We can’t sit in limbo on this. We need a decision on this one way or another.”

City officials are currently negotiating contract terms with Gardiner Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2303, and were doing so Wednesday during a scheduled executive session before the start of the open portion of the meeting. Any increases would be part of the upcoming budget.

Nelson has proposed adding one firefighter-paramedic to each shift to help reduce the times when the city’s fire station is unattended because the the firefighters are responding to ambulance calls across the eight communities it serves.

He said the proposal has the support of the Gardiner Ambulance Service Advisory Board, made up representatives of the communities Gardiner Ambulance serves. The fees paid by those communities pay for a share of the cost of Gardiner Fire Department salaries.

In 2016 and 2019, city officials declined to authorize Nelson to apply for a SAFER grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help defray the initial cost of adding firefighters.

When Nelson brought his proposal earlier this year, the application period for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant was ending. When the deadline was extended, Nelson submitted a proposal that over three years would pay around $500,000 of the cost of the additional firefighters.

But there are two complicating factors. The first is that grant money cannot be used for firefighters already on staff. The second is that city officials are not likely to get a decision on the application for four to six months.

“So, what if we don’t get the grant?” Nelson said. “Do I have an assurance you will support three additional staff members?”

After nearly two hours of discussion, the City Council agreed on a spending reduction target of about $200,000 without using additional money from the fund balance, which would would result in a smaller tax increase.

“I don’t think there’s a citizen in America who is not expecting to have a tax increase in the next year,” District 4 City Councilor Marc Rines said.

Like other city councilors, Rines said he supported preserving fund balance for next year because of the uncertainty that surrounds the long-term impact of the coronavirus, for which no vaccine currently exists.

Budget debate is expected to continue at the June 3 City Council meeting.

“I hope you hear we are supportive of adding the three positions,” Mayor Patricia Hart said. “We just have to figure out how to pay for it.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: