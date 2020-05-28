WATERVILLE – William “Bill” Henry Oswald went to be with the Lord May 23, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1930 in Sunshine, Pa., son of Augustus and Maria (Euglebier) Oswald. Bill was proud to serve his country as an Airman, 1st Class, during the Korean War where he served as a Mechanic. He received recognition for medals for National Defense Service and Good Conduct. He met his first wife Rose Barbera at a dance in Brooklyn, NY and they were married in 1956. They were blessed with two sons, Kurt William Oswald of New York and Garret Joseph Oswald of New Portland, Maine. Bill moved his family to Maine in 1986 where he enjoyed retirement. He lost his wife Rose in 2002 following 46 wonderful years of marriage. He married his second wife Susan Froehlich in 2004 with whom he enjoyed 16 happy and loving years. He loved his role as “Pops” and “Mr O” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a faith-filled man who loved the Lord dearly. He attended the Tabernacle of the Congregation for 18 years, as a loving member of the Body of Christ. He will be lovingly remembered as a kind, gentle spirit who gave selflessly to others. He loved flying his model airplanes, the Blue Angels, and his passion for teaching others how to make stained glass creations. He enjoyed traveling, attending Air Force reunions, trips across the country as well as Italy and Ireland. Bill is survived by his wife Susan of Waterville; his sons Kurt and friend Kenny of New York, Garret and wife Valerie of New Portland; sister Janet of Cape Cod; many nieces and nephews in Maine, New York and Las Vegas. He was pre-deceased by siblings August and Hilda; and first wife Rose.The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Togus Springs for their compassionate and loving care for Bill in his final days.There will be a small private graveside service to be determined in the near future due to COVID-19. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing maymake donations inBill’s memory to:Togus SpringsHospice Unit1 VA CenterAugusta ME 04330

