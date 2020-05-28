The Richmond Area Food Pantry, Inc., recently received a $7,500 grant from the Roger N. Heald Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. “Thanks to this grant, the RAFP is able to address food insecurity for the families of Richmond, Dresden and Bowdoinham who have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” the pantry stated in a news release.
“Because of this pandemic, we have seen a 40% increase in our clientele these past couple of months and we were running out of food pretty quickly,” said pantry director Janette Sweem in the release. “This grant eases our worries about how we will manage to stock our shelves for months to come. We are so very grateful for the Community Foundation’s grant program.”
The Richmond Area Food Pantry serves Richmond, Dresden and Bowdoinham by offering food assistance to individuals and families who are at high risk due to inadequate financial resources or due to crises.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
CNN reporter, crew arrested live on air while reporting on Minneapolis protests
-
Community
Augusta Job Corps enrolling youth interested in learning career training
-
Nation & World
7 shot at Louisville protest over fatal police shooting
-
Business
Debate in Congress over $600 in jobless aid heats up as claims rise
-
Nation & World
Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis protesters, says it was ‘glorifying violence’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.