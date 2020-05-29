LORETTO, Pa. — Nicole Breton of Benton graduated with a Master of Health Science from Saint Francis University during the May 10 commencement, according to a news release from the university.
Breton was among more than 600 students who received degrees.
Saint Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the U.S. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
