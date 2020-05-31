A boy was pulled unresponsive from the Salmon Falls River after a multi-hour search on Saturday.

The Rollinsford, New Hampshire, Police Department reported Saturday afternoon that a 6-year-old boy had gone missing around 2 p.m., near the Bicentennial Park boat launch on the New Hampshire side of the river that separates Rollinsford from South Berwick. The child was found in the river at 4:49 p.m.

The boy was immediately transported to Wentworth Douglass Hospital in nearby Dover, New Hampshire and then airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

When the boy was reported missing, an immediate request for assistance was put out to the Rollinsford Fire Department, York Ambulance, South Berwick police and fire departments, along with the New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish & Game, New Hampshire Marine Patrol, and the Strafford County (N.H.) Sheriff’s Department.

No official word on the boy’s condition was available from the Rollinsford Police Department on Sunday. A police spokesperson said the case was now under the jurisdiction of the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

This story will be updated.

