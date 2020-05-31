Ah, May 2020. It has been a weird weather month. From snowstorms to record heat, Maine got to fit every type of weather from every season into just a couple of weeks. The roller coaster isn’t over just yet, though…there’s one last dip before things end up more normal in the world of weather. That dip lasts right through the start of June.

Monday will be a cool day by May standards, and that’s especially true for the first day of June. Breezy northwest winds make it feel even cooler. Expect high temperatures to be in the 50s through the mountains, with southern areas topping out close to 60 degrees. Lewiston and Sanford might make it into the mid 60s, but it’ll be tough.

Mostly cloudy skies persist through the day and there might be a sprinkle inland, but most stay dry.

Tuesday warms up a bit, with temperatures returning to the mid 60s. Sun and clouds are expected through the morning, with clouds increasing into the evening. It will be dry through the day and less breezy than the past few days.

A weak system tries to roll through Wednesday. I think the thunderstorm risk will be mostly to our south, but it definitely allows at least some marginally warmer air to start moving in. As it does, temperatures will rise and a few showers are possible. Expect highs to return to the upper 60s and low 70s with an isolated shower or two.

The warmer air builds steadily for Thursday. Were you missing the little taste of summer from last week? Well, it might not be quite as warm, but widespread high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will be here for Thursday afternoon. This also looks like the best chance for showers. Still, they will be mostly scattered in nature. Not everyone will see them, nor will they drop much rain, but we will take whatever we can get.

The sunniest day this week will be Friday, and temperatures will reflect that nicely. Expect a return to mid to upper 70s and low 80s under the mostly sunny skies. Looks like we stay milder Friday evening, too.

