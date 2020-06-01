Rangeley Health and Wellness has made the decision to cancel its annual benefit concert.

This event featuring 38 Special and The Guess Who was scheduled for July 25. The state of Maine is restricting gatherings of this size, where social distancing cannot be adhered to, through July and August.

For more information, visit rrhwp.org or call 207-864-4397.

