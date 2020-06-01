Chris Hamilton has all the skills and enthusiasm to represent the people of Chelsea, Jefferson, Nobleboro and Whitefield in the Legislature very well. I have known Chris for seven years and have enjoyed spending time outdoors with him paddling the Sheepscot River and working with him on his farm. He’s a kind, effective person who knows how to run a business and how to get things done.
I grew up in a small Maine town and I chose to settle in a rural community in Whitefield. I know the importance of effective state government in fostering small businesses, and I know what our representatives can do to support the educational programs which train and retain hard-working Mainers. Chris values local business, and I know he will work hard to help young people stay and thrive in our state.
I know that our state representatives are also members of our community. Chris is down to earth and eager to talk with and understand everyone he meets because he cares about them. Chris Hamilton embodies the qualities we need in Augusta of a hard-working, cooperative, forward-thinking local representative.
Seth Bolduc
Whitefield
