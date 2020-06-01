The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Show, scheduled for Aug. 15, has been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Held every August in downtown Brunswick since 2006, the show features over 100-juried artists on the sidewalks, and dozens of demonstrating artisans and musicians on the Brunswick Town Mall.

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s Events Committee came to the decision after Gov. Janet Mills cautioned that the state mandates on large gatherings will remain in effect until September, according to a news release from the Brunswick Downtown Association.

“The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival is a signature event for the BDA and is highly anticipated by our community and the participating artists and performers,” said the association’s executive director, Debora King, in a news release. “However, the safety and health of our community, volunteers, and supporters must take precedent during these times. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

“We were looking forward to our 2020 event, with a large number of returning artists; we were on track for a hugely successful festival.” says Keith Garovoy, co-chairman of the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival Committee. “We hope everyone stays safe and happy and we look forward to Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival in August 2021.”

The Brunswick Downtown Association will still list artists with photos, links, and contact information, on the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival website. This may also include music by local bands, dance performances, and other entertainment. Visit the festival page in July for more details at brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com/.

