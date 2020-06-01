Alain Jean Claude Nahimana, executive director of the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center and a longtime advocate for immigrants, has died.

Mary Allen Lindemann and Shima Kabirigi, co-chairs of the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center board, announced Nahimana’s death late Sunday. They requested privacy both for his family and the center’s community. He died from complications of diabetes, Lindemann said in an email.

“How lucky we were to have Alain in our lives. As he often said, by working together, we can make great things happen. It is our job now to fulfill his vision to ensure that Greater Portland’s thriving immigrant community fully reaches its civic, economic and social potential,” they said in their statement.

Nahimana was originally from Burundi and previously served as the coordinator for the Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition. He and Damas Rugaba, an immigrant from Rwanda, came up with the concept for the center whey they realized there were many different communities of immigrants working separately who could be more effective if they shared resources.

The center, which opened in 2017, serves as a hub to strengthen the immigrant community through language acquisition, economic integration and civic engagement.

“We want everyone who comes here to know they have a chance,” Nahimana said in 2017 when the center opened.

The center will post a GoFundMe campaign and announce memorial plans once they are confirmed.

“We look forward to celebrating a life well lived and making him proud by continuing the outstanding work which had just begun at GPIWC,” Lindemann and Kabirigi said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: