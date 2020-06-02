LEWISTON — An Auburn man who was injured early Friday in a single-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old Turner woman remained in critical condition Tuesday at Central Maine Medical Center, according to a hospital employee.

Spencer Dowd, 19, was taken to the Lewiston hospital early Friday after the car he was driving struck a utility pole and rolled over on Route 4, killing passenger Julie Beaucage.

Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne said a deputy was parked on Route 4 at about 2:50 a.m. when a 2006 Honda Accord sedan went by at a high speed, passing other vehicles.

The deputy pursued the Honda, which continued south and nearly struck a Maine State Police trooper’s cruiser, which was traveling north, according to Gagne.

Before the deputy or trooper could catch the speeding car, Dowd reportedly lost control near Lake Shore Drive and his vehicle went off the east side of the highway, striking and breaking a utility pole, then rolling over.

Beaucage died at the scene, while Dowd and passenger Keegan Pelletier, 19, of Auburn were taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Dowd and Pelletier had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Turner Fire Department.

Pelletier was discharged from the hospital over the weekend, according to hospital staff.

Gagne said Tuesday the accident remains under investigation.

