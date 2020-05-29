TURNER — An 18-year-old local woman was killed and two males were injured after a high-speed chase on Route 4 early Friday ended when the vehicle being pursued stuck a utility pole and rolled over, authorities said.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy William Gagne wrote in a news release that a deputy from his office had been parked on Route 4 when a vehicle passed at about 2:50 a.m. at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles.

The deputy pursued the vehicle with lights and siren, but the vehicle failed to pull over and fled. The vehicle continued southbound on Route 4 and nearly struck a Maine State Police Trooper’s vehicle, which was traveling northbound, Gagne wrote.

Before the deputy or trooper could catch the fleeing vehicle, its driver lost control by North Shore Drive and the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, striking and breaking a utility pole then rolled over.

The 18-year-old female passenger died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The male driver and a male passenger were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Turner Fire Department, Gagne wrote. They were taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

The names of the occupants of the vehicle are not being released at this time to allow proper notification of family members, Gagne wrote.

Route 4 from Route 117 to Route 219 was closed to traffic due to downed power lines and for accident reconstruction. Assisting at the scene were the Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department, Turner Fire – Rescue, Auburn Fire Department, and LifeFlight.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, Gagne wrote.

