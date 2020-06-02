Preserving the Maine Harvest food preservation webinar series

2 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27, $5 suggested donation, pre-registration required. extension.umaine.edu

University of Maine Cooperative Education presents a food preservation webinar that features discussions and demonstrations on how to preserve Maine foods during growing season, and you’ll learn about canning, freezing, dehydrating and fermenting.

