Preserving the Maine Harvest food preservation webinar series
2 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 27, $5 suggested donation, pre-registration required. extension.umaine.edu
University of Maine Cooperative Education presents a food preservation webinar that features discussions and demonstrations on how to preserve Maine foods during growing season, and you’ll learn about canning, freezing, dehydrating and fermenting.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Kitchen on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Police arrest 23 during overnight clashes with demonstrators
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Tokyo issues alert amid fear of 2nd virus wave
-
Business
As hurricane season begins, state regulator urges Mainers to buy flood insurance
-
Nation & World
Biden: Trump ‘consumed’ by ego, not leading during national crisis
-
Local & State
Baxter State Park officials begin to reopen wilderness area