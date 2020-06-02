SALES

5 Bradley Drive Westbrook, LLC purchased a ±126,072-square-foot industrial building at 5 Bradley Dr., Westbrook. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; John Meador, The Boulos Company.

Beech Street Properties, LLC purchased a 48,000-square-foot mill for redevelopment at 35 Beech St., Lewiston. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, Sylas Hatch, and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Brookway-Smith Company purchased a 242,000-square-foot industrial building at 7 Rand Rd., Portland. Tom Dunham, SIOR and Greg Hastings, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Tony McDonald and Drew Sigfridson, The Boulos Company.

10 Exchange Street, LLC has sold 10 Exchange Street, Unit 411, Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Johnson & Co. purchased a 6,032-square-foot building at 180 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.; Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Grant Kassel purchased a 6-unit multi-family building at 126 Spring St., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.; Chris Lavoie, Domaine Real Estate.

Chu-Tran, LLC purchased a retail and multi-family property at 449 Main St., South Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.; Andrew Carr and Erika Hanson, Coldwell Banker.

GenX Capital Partners, LLC purchased a 6,220-square-foot property at 2 Town Landing, Falmouth. Michael McNaboe, Atlantic Real Estate Network.

Greater Augusta Utility District purchased a 0.37-acre lot at 261 State St., Augusta. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Blue Chip Group purchased the 99-unit self-storage business and property at 2501 Portland Rd, Arundel. Mike Anderson and Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Craig Church, Magnusson Balfour Commercial Brokers.

LEASES

Office

McCoy Leavitt Laskey, LLC leased 6,220 square feet of office space at 202 US Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Fletcher, Selser & Devine, LLC leased 2,000 square feet of office space at 30 Milk St., Portland. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.

Johnson O’Hare Co., Inc. leased 2,000 square feet of office space at 127 Pleasant Hill Rd., Scarborough. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.; Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

G Familia LLC leased 1,600 square feet of office space at 496 Congress St., Portland. Peter Gwilym and Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.

Baylight Center for Homeopathy leased 700 square feet of office space at 1321 Washington Ave., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Uncommon Hospitality leased 600 square feet of office space at 188 State St., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Welltower, Inc. leased 13,802 square feet of Class A Medical Office space on the Fore River Medical campus, at 195 Fore River Parkway, Portland. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.

Ascentria Community Services renewed their lease for 2,861 square feet of office space at 39 Mechanic St., Westbrook. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group.

Logisticare leased 12,287 square feet of office space at 400 Southborough, South Portland. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; Rick Door, CRESA.

Brickell Brands leased 2,865 square feet of office space at 500 Southborough, South Portland. Jim Harnden, Harnden Commercial Brokers; Marc Fishman, Fishman Realty Group.

Coastal Foot and Ankle P.A. leased 5,000 square feet of office space at 45 Forest Falls Dr., Yarmouth. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Charles Day, Porta & Co; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Co.

Reform Physical Therapy, Inc. subleased 2,400 square feet of office space at 45 Forest Falls Dr., Yarmouth. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Qunyi Enterprise Inc. leased 6,230 square feet of office space at 563 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial | Magnusson Balfour.

Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. leased ±13,874 square feet of office space at 42 Industrial Park Rd., Saco. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Greg Perry, Cardente Real Estate.

Coretelligent leased ±4,867 square feet of office space at 8 Science Park Rd., Scarborough. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

An undisclosed tenant leased ±4,016 square feet of office space at 350 Commercial St., Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

RWW Home and Community Rehab Services, Inc. leased ±810 square feet of office space at 24 West Cole Rd, Biddeford. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company, Jamee Jester, CBRE; Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams Realty.

Portland Design Co., LLC leased ±552 square feet of office space at 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth. Jessica Estes and John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Mike Cobb, Colliers International.

Retail

Hair Unlimited Inc. leased 1,800 square feet of retail/service space at 15 County Rd, Westbrook. Cheri Bonawitz CCIM & Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Victor Tedford, Magnusson Balfour Commercial Brokers.

OMG Cannabis, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 47 India St., Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Back In Motion Physical Therapy LLC leased 2,700 square feet of retail space at 600 Turner St., Auburn. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Industrial

Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc. leased ±126,072 square feet of industrial space at 5 Bradley Dr., Westbrook. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company and Robert Weber, CBRE; John Meador, The Boulos Company.

Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc. leased ±68,818 square feet of industrial space together with 16± acres of land at 7 Manson Libby Rd., Scarborough. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Robert Weber, CBRE.

American Roots Wear, LLC leased a 6,547-square-foot industrial space at 90 Bridge St., Westbrook. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, NAI The Dunham Group; Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers.

ADUSA Distribution LLC leased ±42,704 square feet of industrial space at 12 Lund Rd., Saco. John Meador, The Boulos Company.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: