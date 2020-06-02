The Richmond Area Food Pantry Inc. recently received a $7,500 grant from the Roger N. Heald Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. Because of this grant, the food pantry is able to address food insecurity for the families of Richmond, Dresden and Bowdoinham who have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release from Janette Sweem, food pantry director.

“Because of this pandemic, we have seen a 40% increase in our clientele these past couple of months,” said Sweem, “and we were running out of food pretty quickly. This grant eases our worries about how we will manage to stock our shelves for months to come. We are so very grateful for the community foundation’s grant program.”

The food pantry is committed to reducing hunger in the towns of Richmond, Dresden and Bowdoinham, by offering food assistance to individuals and families who are at high risk because of to inadequate financial resources or because of crises.

For more information, call 207-607-2777, visit its Facebook page or www.richmondareafoodpantry.org or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: