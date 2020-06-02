WHITEFIELD — Administrative Assistant Darlene Beaulieu is leaving town to become Greene’s new town manager.

Beaulieu’s resignation is effective June 24, which could complicate planning for the annual Town Meeting in July, according to Select Board Chairperson Lester Sheaffer.

At the end of May, the Select Board agreed to schedule its Town Meeting elections for July 14 at the Whitefield Fire Station, with an open Town Meeting set for July 18 at Whitefield Elementary School.

Sheaffer said a posting for the job has been up for “a couple of days” and no applications had been received as of Tuesday afternoon. In the event that no one is hired before Town Meeting, he said he would look to get current town office staff up to speed.

“We want to get somebody on board as quickly as we can,” Sheaffer said. “They’re going to have to be familiar with municipal budgets and elections laws and all that stuff.”

“I’m going to talk to (Beaulieu) about who’s up to speed on what and come up with a game plan,” he added.

Beaulieu, who is currently paid, $52,000, said she “didn’t know” what the town was going to do about town meeting.

The Litchfield resident said she “loved” her job in Whitefield, but “always worked to better” her career.

Sheaffer said he “hated to see” Beaulieu leave the town office.

“She’s got her head wrapped around everything she needs to have it wrapped around,” he said. “She knows what needs to be done; she makes it happen.”

Charles Noonan, Greene’s current town manager, said he will retire after 15 years at the post. He said his salary is $81,000.

Beaulieu has run for elected positions in Litchfield’s municipal government, but was unsuccessful in a 2019 select board race.

Related Headlines Leibowitz wins select board race in Litchfield voting

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: