FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson voters have elected Ella Jones as the city’s first black mayor as protests over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of black communities roil the nation.
Jones, a city council member who also will be the first woman to lead the St. Louis suburb, beat fellow council member Heather Robinett in the nonpartisan election for a three-year term that starts later this month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Incumbent James Knowles III could not run again due to term limits.
Protests following the 2014 fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown thrust Ferguson into the national spotlight. They also helped solidify the Black Lives Matter movement formed in the wake of the death of black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida two years earlier and the acquittal of the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot him.
The city voted Tuesday as protests continued nationwide over the death of Floyd, an African American man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
The shooting of Brown, a black teen, by a white Ferguson police officer prompted a Justice Department investigation that resulted in a consent agreement reached in 2016 that requires significant changes in the city, including municipal court reforms, community policing efforts, hiring more minority officers and improved policies in areas such as use of body cameras and search and seizure practices.
Both Jones, 65, and Robinett, 49, said if elected they would help Ferguson continue implementing the changes outlined in the agreement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Latest protest draws hundreds of people to Portland City Hall
-
Business
Wall Street’s rally rolls on; S&P 500 back within 8% of high
-
Business
U.S. job losses in May could raise 3-month total to 30 million
-
Sports
College field hockey: Skowhegan graduate MaKayla Hancock new head coach at Division I La Salle University
-
Business
Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from U.S.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.